Here is a glimpse at why some illegal immigrants might not make legalization a priority

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement upgraded charges in a deadly accident in Columbia County this week. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes is now facing 1st degree vehicular homicide, upgraded from 2nd degree.

And he’s also now facing reckless driving charges along with driving with an expired license and driving to fast for conditions. The sheriff’s office said Castillo-Reyes was the driver of the truck that rear ended Alexander Earles on I-20 in a construction zone on Tuesday, causing a four car pile up. Earles died in the crash.

As we learn more about the charges Castillo-Reyes faces, we wanted to dig deeper into why an undocumented person in the CSRA might continue to live with that status.

A lot of conversations on social media about the I-20 accident and Castillo-Reyes points to him being undocumented and possibly and illegal immigrant. While Immigration and Customs Enforcement has its eye on him, it is simply too early to know if he is an illegal immigrant, but we wanted to ask the tough question; Why stay that way if you are?

NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose shared the initial story with local Human Rights Advocate Ed Acevedo.

“I agree. If he was in the wrong, he was in the wrong.”

Illegal immigrants wont get any sympathy from Acevedo. If they are here doing wrong. But we wanted to know, why isn’t becoming an American citizen a priority over finding work and over paying the bills.

“It’s basically fear,” Acevedo told us.

It’s a fear, Acevedo said, that comes from the government.

“You have to understand, what I’m doing is good for the United States, it’s also going to be good for Mexico,” U.S. President Donald Trump told media in recent news.

We shared with Acevedo the recent story of Juan Castillo-Reyes. Though Castillo-Reyes’ immigration status is unknown, we do know he’s from Mexico and on an ICE hold after being charged with a felony in the death of 23-year-old Alexander Earles, an airman.

“He was struck in an accident and when I say an accident I don’t think Mr. Castillo did this on purpose. He just didn’t decide I’m going to go slam into somebody and try to kill a couple of folks,” he explained of the incident.

Several NewsChannel 6 viewers called out Castillo-Reyes as an illegal immigrant. We don’t know that for sure, but we wanted to continue the conversation. Why isn’t immigration a priority for people who are undocumented?

“Most of these folks don’t believe in the system right now. It’s the same system that is telling them yeah come over here and we’ll process you some papers for maybe the dreamers, but once you get there, ICE is here.”

The past two decades in the CSRA have kept Acevedo busy passionately advocating for those working in the shadows of immigration illegally climbing their way to citizenship.

“For them, prioritizing is pleasing the boss to get the job done. Whatever it takes. It doesn’t matter about my health. It doesn’t matter if I have quality time with my family,” said Acevedo while painting a picture of the illegal immigrant worker in the U.S.

While many people are still plowing through immigration work in the U.S., Acevedo said those employers taking advantage of the labor should also fight to make the legalization process better.

“We see a lot the folks that are against immigrants or illegal immigrants giving them jobs in the dark world that are paying them a misery.”

Castillo – Reyes has no bond right now in the Columbia County Detention Center and it could stay that way.

If bond is assigned and someone post his bond, CCSO will contact ICE, who would make sure he does not go free.

ICE waits until the case is disposed of before deportation happens.