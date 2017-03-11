Laney wins second state championship in three seasons

Published:

ATLANTA (WJBF) — The Laney girls basketball team defeated Rabun County 85-76 to win the GHSA 2A state championship on Saturday.

Junior forward De’sha Benjamin finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, sophomore guard Jaiden Hamilton had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and senior guard Aubriana Bonner added 16 points, ten rebounds, six steals and five assists to lead Laney.

The Wildcats finished the season 31-1 and claimed their second state title in three seasons.

Check out the video for highlights and postgame reaction.

