ATLANTA (WJBF) — The Swainsboro boys basketball team honored late head coach Bobby Andrews, who passed away due to heart complications last year, with a tremendous run to the state championship game, but fell to South Atlanta 68-33 in the GHSA 2A title on Saturday.

Junior guard Jaylan McKinney led the Tigers with 15 points.

Swainsboro finished the season with a 21-11 overall record.