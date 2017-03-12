Another crime involving knife reported at Walgreens in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Columbia County deputies are investigating a suspicious situation that happened at a Walgreens in Evans Saturday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the Walgreens located at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road and Evans to Locks Road.

An employee told deputies that a man wearing a hoodie and something covering his face walked into the store and pulled a knife on her.

The employee says she was able to run away from the man and get into the manager’s office.

Investigators haven’t been able to identify the man from surveillance video.

This is the second crime involving a knife at this Walgreens store in the past few months.

In January, a man robbed the store by putting a knife on the throat of an employee.

Investigators are not sure if the two crimes are related.

If you have any information about either one, please call the sheriff’s office.