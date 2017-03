HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) — Firefighters are working to put out flames at a home on Knollcrest Road in Hephzibah.

The Augusta Fire Department responded to the fire after 9:00 p.m.

We don’t know if anybody was inside the home when the fire started or if any injuries have been reported.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated with the latest information.