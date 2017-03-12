Fort to fort run raises thousands for Fisher House

FT. GORDON, Ga. (WJBF)– The 5th annual Benning to Gordon relay run wrapped up Sunday with eight runners crossing the finish line after running 250 miles in four days.

The youngest of the runners, River Lane, said he led the run while holding an American Flag. “They had to keep up with me. They had to get me to slow down a lot,” River Lane said.

River’s dad laughed as he heard that because he ran beside his son. Rick Lane said although the typical Georgia weather went from one extreme to another in a matter of days, it was all worth it.

“A little rain here and there. A little rain today. The hills coming up to Augusta were rough. It went from the eighties two days ago to I think the thirties today. Wind, rain– it was really cold today,” Rick Lane said.

I asked if he was prepared, and Lane said, “I don’t think we can ever be prepared enough for that.”

Rick Lane has run in the Benning to Gordon race since it started five years ago.

“[I] just want to give back to the Veterans and the families. I feel like they’re the real heroes in this world and in this nation,” he said.

“The Fisher House has a very important relationship with Army medicine and military medicine in general. It provides a second home for families of our service members who have long term care with the hospital,” Michael Weber, Commander at the Eisenhower Army Medical Center, said.

The Ft. Gordon Fisher House depends on the contributions from donors to provide services to families at no cost. This year, the runners raised more than $5000.

Fisher House manager, Francisco Cruz, says although the donations are appreciated, it’s not the most important factor.

“That’s an increase from last year, okay,which means a lot. But to us, the monetary donation that we’re receiving is great, but then we also want to make sure that awareness is being put out there,” Cruz said.

“I’m really blessed, and I just want to give God the glory for what I’m able to do. I pray over the families and I just want all the soldiers to know.. ‘God bless them.,” Rick Lane concluded.