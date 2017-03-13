Celebrating Girl Scouts

(CNN) – You don’t have to look too far to find a box of delicious girl scout cookies. And everyone has their favorite right? Thin mints.. tagalongs.. or maybe samoas. But this year is special for girl scout cookie sellers. It marks the 100th year of the organization’s cookie campaign.

Girl Scouts was founded on March 12th 1912 in Savannah, Georgia by founder Juliet Gordon Low.

“She, along with a friend, had a first troop of 18 girls, and so, really, the mission of girl scouts is building girls of courage, confidence and character to make the world a better place.”

“Girls have been selling cookies for one hundred years now, all over the world,” Randi Parks tells us. “I think that’s really cool. It teaches me to support other girls and really value being a girl and loving who I am.”

“There are two new cookies. One was last year, toffee-tastic cookie for those customers who are gluten free so, it’s a great opportunity to still enjoy the girl scout experience and then this year is the cookie s’more and if you ever been a girl scout, or sat over a camp fire, who doesn’t love a good s’more? So, now we have it in a cookie version.”

“I like helping out with my community, and what better way to do that than girl scouts, honestly.”