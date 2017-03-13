Colorado sex offender arrested in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man registered as a sex offender in Colorado was arrested Saturday in Augusta.

48-year-old Richard Andrew Mennemeyer of Northglenn, Colorado was arrested after traveling to Augusta expecting to meet and have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Mennemeyer was instead met by undercover investigators and arrested for criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

He was taken into custody at 2975 Gun Club Road without incident.

Mennemeyer was previously convicted in Colorado in 1999 for Sexual Assault on a Child.

He is currently being held in the Richmond County jail.

The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unity assisted with the investigation.