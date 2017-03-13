Double fatal hit-and-run suspect identified, longtime business owner says interchange dangerous

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A suspect has been charged with a deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 South Carolina Department of Transportation workers.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned Lonnie Dean Miller was arrested in connection to the accident.

Miller is charged with 1 count of leaving the scene involving an injury and 2 counts of leaving the scene involving a death.

A business owner nearby says the accident needs to be a reminder that people need to slow down.

“It’s a hazardous place and I’m not surprised somebody hasn’t already been killed there,” Tommy Mims said.

For the last 37 years, Mims has run his outdoor equipment business here on Augusta Rd. in Beech Island.

Mims says speeders are such a huge issue in this area that he won’t let his children or grandchildren leave the driveway.

“I’m scared to go to the mail box, I mean seriously.” Mims said.

The business owner says for the last several years S.C.D.O.T. has been working on the road right where the deadly accident happened.

“Because it’s such a short shoulder and a deep drop off,” Mims told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “There needs to be a guard rail there.”

WJBF NewsChannel 6 was there when investigators located the car just a few yards from the scene at a mobile home park.

“We are in the process right now to positively identify that vehicle,”said Sgt. Bob Beres of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the car came under the bridge and ran off the right side of the road hitting 3 S.C.D.O.T. workers.

Anthony Redmond and Robert Clark died at the scene.

A third S.C.D.O.T. employee suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say it’s still unclear what kind of work S.C.D.O.T. was doing on the road.

“There aren’t barriers set up, there aren’t cones set up, so I don’t know how far D.O.T. was.” Beres said. “Is this a work zone, is this not a work zone? All of that is going to be looked at.”

This is still an ongoing investigation.

The coroner says an autopsy is schedule for Tuesday morning in Newberry, South Carolina.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.