Edgefield County Councilwoman dies

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Longtime local educator and Edgefield County Councilwoman Betty Butler has died. County Administrator Tommy Paradise told NewsChannel 6 Butler died Sunday and calls her passing a shock. Butler served as the Representative for District 4 from 1993 to 1998, then won the seat again in 2013.

Edgefield County Council Chairman Dean Campbell issued the following statement:

“We are greatly saddened by Ms. Butler’s passing. She was an outstanding member of our community and the Edgefield County Council, and someone who I enjoyed discussing issues with. She had that rare combination of determination and patience. She was passionate over what she believed yet patient in giving people a chance to see her side. Her absence will be felt by us all. I know I am a better person because of her influence. We will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers.”