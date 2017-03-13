Fort Gordon to hold memorial service for Airman killed in I-20 crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A memorial service will be held this week in honor of an Airman killed on I-20 last week.

Staff Sgt. Alexander Earles was killed in an accident on I-20 westbound on March 6th.

Fort Gordon will hold a memorial service in his honor on Tuesday, March 14th, at 10 a.m. on post.

Staff Sgt. Earles was stationed at Fort Gordon. The 23-year-old Airman was an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Operations Training Manager. He served in the Air Force since August 9, 2011.

The man charged with the death of Staff Sgt. Earles, Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes, is being held at the Columbia County Detention Center by I.C.E. officials.