Fort Gordon to hold memorial service for Airman killed in I-20 crash

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A memorial service will be held this week in honor of an Airman killed on I-20 last week.

Staff Sgt. Alexander Earles was killed in an accident on I-20 westbound on March 6th.

Fort Gordon will hold a memorial service in his honor on Tuesday, March 14th, at 10 a.m. on post.

Staff Sgt. Earles was stationed at Fort Gordon. The 23-year-old Airman was an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Operations Training Manager. He served in the Air Force since August 9, 2011.

The man charged with the death of Staff Sgt. Earles, Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes, is being held at the Columbia County Detention Center by I.C.E. officials.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s