COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would label pornography a public heath hazard.

The bill says the graphic material leads to a “broad spectrum of individual…and society harms” including low self-esteem, violence toward women and “lessening desire in young men to marry.”

The bill’s sponsors are calling pornography an epidemic and they hope to combat it with education, research and new regulations.