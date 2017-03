AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.

46-year-old Luther ‘Glenn’ Taylor was last seen by family members on February 22nd.

Taylor lives with depression and is believed to still be in the Aiken area.

He’s described as being 5’08 and 210lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or Detective Jeremy Hembree at 803-642-7772.