Some suspended SC drivers can get back on road

(WSPA) — South Carolina drivers who have had their licenses suspended may be able to have them reinstated this week.

Starting today, people can go to their local office of the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicle Vehicles (DMV) and see if they’re eligible to reduce or clear their license suspensions.

Those who are eligible to apply include teens under 18 who have excessive points on their records, people suspended for driving unlicensed taxis, people suspended for driving or allowing someone else to drive an uninsured car, and those who drove while under suspensions that do not include drug or alcohol related convictions.

The program runs through Friday, March 17 but the DMV recommends people stop in as early as possible.

Drivers may be required to pass the vision, knowledge, and road skills tests before receiving a new license depending on the type of suspension.

