Two Dead in Hit and Run in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – We’ve been told that authorities have located the vehicle believed to be involved with this morning’s deadly accident.

We’ve also learned that the two victims were Department of Transportation workers.

Authorities tell us that the intersection is still blocked as of 9:35 a.m.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a deadly accident.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 421 at South Carolina highway 125, also known as Atomic Road.

According to a Sheriff’s Department spokesman, two people are dead after being hit by a car.

Authorities are asking for your help to find the driver of the car.

If you see a tan in color sedan with heavy front end damage, you are urged to contact any local law enforcement agency.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly accident.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s office is assisting with the investigation.