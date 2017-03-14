But why? Nordstrom sells clear-knee ‘mom jeans’

By Published: Updated:

SEATTLE, WA (WCMH) — If you’ve ever wanted a pair of jeans with that showed off your kneecaps, Nordstrom has you covered.

These are what Nordstrom.com calls “clear knee mom jeans”.

According to CNN, the $95 jeans, made by Topshop, feature clear plastic kneecap covers sewn into the fabric.

They’re also cropped below the knee and fit high on the waist, making them so-called “mom jeans”.

Nordstrom.com says the jeans have a “futuristic feel”.

It’s unclear how many people have actually bought these jeans.

