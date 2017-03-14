Charges upgraded against man accused of causing deadly crash

Related Coverage Father of Airman killed in Columbia County car crash remembers his son

(WJBF) – Charges have been upgraded against the man accused of causing the deadly crash that killed Staff Sgt. Alexander Earles.

Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes is now facing 1st degree vehicular homicide, upgraded from 2nd degree.

He’s also facing reckless driving charges.

Investigators say he rear-ended Earles while driving, causing a 4-car-pile-up.

Staff Sgt. Earles was stationed at Fort Gordon. The 23-year-old Airman was an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Operations Training Manager. He served in the Air Force since August 9, 2011.