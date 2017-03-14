Committee says no new funding for comprehensive cleanup plan

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The problems are here on Fairhope Street, there’s illegal dumping, over grown lots, littering, and abandoned houses.

“I’ve always been in favor of cleaning up Augusta getting rid of dilapidated houses cutting grass but we cannot take on the duties and responsibilities that the property owner need to,” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy who represents the area.

But city leaders have been looking at a lot of possible new duties when it comes to cleaning up the city, several proposed programs carrying a 900 thousand dollar price tag.

“Nine hundred thousand is a lot of money I wonder where the money is to I wonder where the money is to do that with,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

After hearing from Department Directors the City Administrator made her recommendations, the Marshal’s Office will reorganize to be more efficient enforcing code violations, there will be new fines for putting out illegal signs, there will be more anti-litter educations, but when it comes to the new cleanup programs, no new additional funding.

“That’s true there was a version that was going to cost the taxpayers a million dollars the other one was let’s go ahead and move forward with the tools we have available,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

‘We want a cleaner city but the city’s not willing to put up some money to make it happen.”

“Well I think we have put up different racecourse for cleaning up Augusta and a lot of it is happening right now with the Storm water fee as well so we are making progress,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

But the committee did not consider all the proposed programs for a cleaner Augusta, city leaders did not consider recommendations from the landfill for a scrap tire program or borrowing up to five million dollars to demolish the back log of blighted buildings those separate recommendations will be coming back to the commission later in the Spring.