Driving record of man involved in fatal hit & run death of 2 SCDOT workers

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has obtained the driving record of the suspect charged with a deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 South Carolina Department of Transportation workers.

Lonnie Dean Miller is charged with 1 count of leaving the scene involving an injury and 2 counts of leaving the scene involving a death in connection with that incident.

Anthony Redmond and Robert Clark died at the scene.

A third S.C.D.O.T. employee suffered minor injuries.

Miller’s past driving record is as follows:

Aiken County:

  • 1 Seat belt violation in 2016

Richmond County:

  • Failure to wear seat belt in 2004
  • Improper movement on roadway in 2004
  • Reckless driving in 2004
  • Fleeing or attempting to elude police in 2004
  • Duty to stop at scene of accident (hit-and-run leave) in 2004
  • Violation GA instructional permit in 2004
  • Improper tag in 2004
  • Obstruction of officers in 2004
  • Driving while license suspended in 2005
  • Operating a vehicle without a license in 2005
  • Ran red light in 2005
  • Operating a vehicle without a current license plate in 2005
  • No coverage in 2005
  • Speeding in construction zone 2006
  • Operating unregistered vehicle in 2007
  • Expired tag/no proof on insurance in 2009
  • Material on front windshield/ obstructs view 2009
  • Stop sign violation/ driving with a suspended license 2011
  • Failure to maintain lane/ expired tag/ expired drivers license 2012
  • Improper passing in 2013
  • Passing in a no passing zone in 2015
  • Headlight requirements in 2015
  • No headlights after dark in 2016

 

