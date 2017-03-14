Driving record of man involved in fatal hit & run death of 2 SCDOT workers

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has obtained the driving record of the suspect charged with a deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 South Carolina Department of Transportation workers.
Lonnie Dean Miller is charged with 1 count of leaving the scene involving an injury and 2 counts of leaving the scene involving a death in connection with that incident.
Anthony Redmond and Robert Clark died at the scene.
A third S.C.D.O.T. employee suffered minor injuries.
Miller’s past driving record is as follows:
Aiken County:
- 1 Seat belt violation in 2016
Richmond County:
- Failure to wear seat belt in 2004
- Improper movement on roadway in 2004
- Reckless driving in 2004
- Fleeing or attempting to elude police in 2004
- Duty to stop at scene of accident (hit-and-run leave) in 2004
- Violation GA instructional permit in 2004
- Improper tag in 2004
- Obstruction of officers in 2004
- Driving while license suspended in 2005
- Operating a vehicle without a license in 2005
- Ran red light in 2005
- Operating a vehicle without a current license plate in 2005
- No coverage in 2005
- Speeding in construction zone 2006
- Operating unregistered vehicle in 2007
- Expired tag/no proof on insurance in 2009
- Material on front windshield/ obstructs view 2009
- Stop sign violation/ driving with a suspended license 2011
- Failure to maintain lane/ expired tag/ expired drivers license 2012
- Improper passing in 2013
- Passing in a no passing zone in 2015
- Headlight requirements in 2015
- No headlights after dark in 2016