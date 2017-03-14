Driving record of man involved in fatal hit & run death of 2 SCDOT workers

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has obtained the driving record of the suspect charged with a deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 South Carolina Department of Transportation workers.

Lonnie Dean Miller is charged with 1 count of leaving the scene involving an injury and 2 counts of leaving the scene involving a death in connection with that incident.

Anthony Redmond and Robert Clark died at the scene.

A third S.C.D.O.T. employee suffered minor injuries.

Miller’s past driving record is as follows:

Aiken County:

1 Seat belt violation in 2016

Richmond County:

Failure to wear seat belt in 2004

Improper movement on roadway in 2004

Reckless driving in 2004

Fleeing or attempting to elude police in 2004

Duty to stop at scene of accident (hit-and-run leave) in 2004

Violation GA instructional permit in 2004

Improper tag in 2004

Obstruction of officers in 2004

Driving while license suspended in 2005

Operating a vehicle without a license in 2005

Ran red light in 2005

Operating a vehicle without a current license plate in 2005

No coverage in 2005

Speeding in construction zone 2006

Operating unregistered vehicle in 2007

Expired tag/no proof on insurance in 2009

Material on front windshield/ obstructs view 2009

Stop sign violation/ driving with a suspended license 2011

Failure to maintain lane/ expired tag/ expired drivers license 2012

Improper passing in 2013

Passing in a no passing zone in 2015

Headlight requirements in 2015

No headlights after dark in 2016