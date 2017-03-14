Emergency sewer work clears committee hurdle

By Published:
Augusta Georgia Seal
Augusta Georgia Seal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Emergency sewer line repairs are a step closer for an Augusta neighborhood.

You will remember back in January thee was a major raw sewage spill at Virginia and Coleman Avenues following heavy rains.

This afternoon the city Engineering Committee approved more than 370 thousand dollars to design a new sewer line and pump station.

This upgrade is expected to solve the overflowing problem.

“I’m happy that the citizens over in that area can finally get some attention to the problem that they’re having and probably in correcting the problem improve the value of their homes and improve their living conditions

The Utilities Department says design should take a couple of months and then the project will go out for bids.

The cost is expected to be about six million dollars with the work being completed late this year or early next.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s