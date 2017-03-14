Emergency sewer work clears committee hurdle

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Emergency sewer line repairs are a step closer for an Augusta neighborhood.

You will remember back in January thee was a major raw sewage spill at Virginia and Coleman Avenues following heavy rains.

This afternoon the city Engineering Committee approved more than 370 thousand dollars to design a new sewer line and pump station.

This upgrade is expected to solve the overflowing problem.

“I’m happy that the citizens over in that area can finally get some attention to the problem that they’re having and probably in correcting the problem improve the value of their homes and improve their living conditions

The Utilities Department says design should take a couple of months and then the project will go out for bids.

The cost is expected to be about six million dollars with the work being completed late this year or early next.