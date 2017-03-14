Human remains found near high school athletic field in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Workers on a drainage project in Charleston have found human bones buried near a high school athletic field.

Work at the site near Burke High School has stopped while archaeologists study the remains.

One intact skeleton and other separate bones were found beneath the 13-acre athletic field.

Archaeologists are checking the land around the site.

Other gravesites have been found in the area in recent years, including 340 graves under the Citadel’s football stadium.

Historians think the area was used as a burial site in the 19th and early 20th centuries for sailors, Civil War soldiers and the city’s poor.