Karlton T. Clay’s fascinating journey from cancer patient to creative powerhouse

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Karlton Clay is a former news producer here at Television Park, but his passion is producing videos and web series. He has an incredible story of triumph over tragedy, as he was a cancer patient as a teenager. Beating a life-threatening illness no doubt fueled his ambition and reach-for-the-stars attitude.

On March 18th, 2002, Karlton was diagnosed with acute lymphoma leukemia. Just 16 at the time, he was determined to beat cancer. During his time in recovery, he grew closer to his family and his relationship with God strengthened. Also, from this experience, Victory Productions was born.

The Lyons Den, Karma, Lovers Lane, Colorblind, College Daze, Brothahood and EXfactor are just some of the web series productions Clay has created.

Lovers Lane won the 2017 American Black Webseries and Film Makers Awards for Best Webseries!

Victory Productions produced its first Karlton T. Clay original stage play Leukemia & Me in March of 2004, and since then has continued with the tradition of producing original stage plays written by the founder.