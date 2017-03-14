Socks and underwear for children in desperate need

Augusta, Ga. — Most people think of wealth when they think of residents in Columbia County. They do not picture children in need of some of the basic necessities. That is something that caught members of Leadership Columbia County off guard, and they have made it their mission to make a difference in the lives of those students.

Columbia County is full of achievements and accolades, and a top ranking school system. Behind all of those accomplishments, though, are countless students struggling with poverty. The problem is bigger than simply not having enough school supplies. Many children need the are in need of items that you might not see – like clean socks and underwear.

In an effort to make a difference in those young lives, and improve their self confidence, the Leadership Columbia County Class of 2017 is collecting socks and underwear for children between the ages of 5 to 18. You can learn more about where to make donations by visiting their website or by going to their Facebook page.

There is also a fun way to take part in the donation drive. On Saturday, April 15 Columbia County will host its annual Easter Egg Scramble at Evans Towne Center Park. Admission that day is free with the donation of new children’s socks or underwear.