USC Aiken baseball ranked No. 1 in nation

Courtesy: USC Aiken Athletics

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team climbed to No. 1 in the latest NCBWA National Poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.

The Pacers are 18-4 on the season and are coming off taking two of three games against former No. 1 Nova Southeastern a week ago.

Head coach Kenny Thomas‘ team jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in the rankings. USC Aiken claimed 10 first-place votes and tallied 392 total points in the poll.

Central Missouri is No. 2 with 381 points. Tampa rounded out the top three teams with 370 points. The Sharks dropped from No. 1 to No. 7.

The Pacers return to action tomorrow when they host Emmanuel in a game starting at 4 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.