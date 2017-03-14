Waynesboro mayoral candidates to share vision during candidates debate

Waynesboro, GA. (WJBF)- Early voting continues to determine who will replace Pauline Jenkins as mayor of Waynesboro.

Greg Carswell, Kathy Owens, Herman Brown and Portia Washington are all vying for the position.

Registered voters can cast their ballots early at the courthouse in Waynesboro through this Friday.

Election Day is next Tuesday, March 21st.

Each candidate vying for Mayor will have a chance to share their vision for the city at a candidates debate at the Waynesboro Ice plant at 6:30 pm. Topics will include infrastructure and economic development. Residents are encouraged to voice their concerns or ask questions before election day next week.