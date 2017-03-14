Waynesboro mayoral candidates to share vision during candidates debate

By Published:
(AP file)

Waynesboro, GA. (WJBF)- Early voting continues to determine who will replace Pauline Jenkins as mayor of Waynesboro.

Greg Carswell, Kathy Owens, Herman Brown and Portia Washington are all vying for the position.

Registered voters can cast their ballots early at the courthouse in Waynesboro through this Friday.

Election Day is next Tuesday, March 21st.

Each candidate vying for Mayor will have a chance to share their vision for the city at a candidates debate at the Waynesboro Ice plant at 6:30 pm. Topics will include infrastructure and economic development. Residents are encouraged to voice their concerns or ask questions before election day next week.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s