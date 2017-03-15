Augusta shelters are staying open longer as degrees drop lower

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Two locations in downtown Augusta are making sure they can help as many people as possible before temps drop below 20.

Below are the locations that will be open longer downtown:

The Salvation Army- 1384 Greene Street, Augusta (houses men, women, and children).

Augusta Rescue Mission- 526 Walker Street, Augusta (houses men only).

“When it gets this cold, temperature wise everybody has to be indoors overnight,” said John Sebby// Director of Development.

Temperatures are dropping and tonight will be a cold one… But The Salvation Army will have their doors open for the homeless until are the beds are full. According to volunteers they usually get they around 300 homeless individuals to come in per day. When this facility gets full they will then call nearby locations such as the Augusta Rescue Mission to see if they can hold the men. Both facilities will supply breakfast, lunch, and dinner.. Along with showers. Also if temps continue the homeless will be allowed to stay the next day until temps rise. Both directors agree, it’s the support of the entire Augusta community that helps them get through.

“The weather is getting colder, we’re having a lot more men come into your over night shelter which is 26 beds which they are provided with food, clothing, and shelter,” Rusty Marsh// Exec.Director of Augusta Rescue Mission

“We’re very thankful for the community and the people in Augusta who really support us,” said John Sebby// Salvation Army Dir.of Development

The Salvation Army will give each homeless person 7 free days then after that will be charged a small fee. When degrees are 30 or 32 and under that will be a free night for everyone no matter how long they have been coming. If you are interested in helping you can always mail in a donation or visit their website.