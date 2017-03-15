Butt Bridge nears its reopening

By Published: Updated:
Butt Bridge Work Will Preserve Past Appearance (Image 1)

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Traffic in downtown Augusta will soon be back to normal.

After seven months the work on the Butt Bridge is finishing up.

About one point six million dollars has been spent restoring the ornamental bridge, as well as bringing it up to date.

City Engineers say t the bridge to be ready for traffic before the Masters.

“We’ll definitely be done probably a few days before Masters the deck right now is pretty much completed there just doing some decorative type stuff to the bridge some painting and some punch list type stuff but overall the bridge is pretty much completed,” says Engineering Department Director Abie Ladson.

Ladson says some smaller punch list items like painting the Lions on the bridge will likely take place after the tournament but the bridge will stay open during that work.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s