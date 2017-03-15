Butt Bridge nears its reopening

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Traffic in downtown Augusta will soon be back to normal.

After seven months the work on the Butt Bridge is finishing up.

About one point six million dollars has been spent restoring the ornamental bridge, as well as bringing it up to date.

City Engineers say t the bridge to be ready for traffic before the Masters.

“We’ll definitely be done probably a few days before Masters the deck right now is pretty much completed there just doing some decorative type stuff to the bridge some painting and some punch list type stuff but overall the bridge is pretty much completed,” says Engineering Department Director Abie Ladson.

Ladson says some smaller punch list items like painting the Lions on the bridge will likely take place after the tournament but the bridge will stay open during that work.