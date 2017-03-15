Documentary screened at Augusta University explores reality of being a young entrepreneur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A documentary, screened at Augusta University, took audiences on the journey of six young entrepreneurs.

The Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce and Hull College of Business hosted the local premier of Generation Startup.

The documentary explores the struggles and triumphs of becoming a entrepreneurs in America.

With all the cyber growth in the CSRA the Chamber of Commerce hopes the film inspires people to start their own business.

“By learning more about the entrepreneurs in this film, that they will again become inspired to start technology companies or even be associated with new start-ups that hopefully will improve technology, and especially our cyber industry right here in Augusta.” Sue Parr, President & CEO of the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce, said.

Generation Startup was directed by Academy Award winner Cynthia Wade and Academy Award-nominated Cheryl Houser.