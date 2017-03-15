Garrett Elementary wins state award for stance on kids living drug free

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A few Richmond County students brought back a top award from Governor Nathan Deal. Dancing to the Whip/Nae Nae is just one of the ways some kids are saying no to drugs. Garrett Elementary School students brought back the first place overall award for the Governor’s 2016 Red Ribbon Campaign Contest. Students attended an awards ceremony in Atlanta recently for their hard work participating in a school wide plan to say no to drugs.

Garrett 4th Grader Kayla Aughe told us, “If you don’t say no to drugs then you could kill yourself and all your family.”

Trevor Bogans, also in 4th grade, added “If you have drugs then it might harm you and it might hurt your heart and you might cannot breathe no more.”

And Joy Lariscay, a Garrett 3rd grade student said, “When you grown up do not mess with those because you know they are going to affect your life and you might not be able to see your children.”

Students received the red ribbon award out of all elementary schools in Georgia. They put on a parade that incorporated several different schools.

Lutricia Parkman is the school counselor who led the efforts. She said, “The theme for this past year was YOLO, you only live once be drug free. We just were trying to encourage the kids to stay away from drugs. Never take a part of using or even selling drugs.”