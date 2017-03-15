Local farmers preparing their crops for the freezing temperatures ahead

Hephzibah, Ga. (WJBF)- Local Farmers say they’re not concerned about the chill hours needed to help grow plants but it’s the below freezing temperatures that could impact the fruits and vegetables ability to grow.

Depending on where the plant is in its growing phase farmers say months worth of produce could be destroyed if it isn’t covered properly before freezing temperatures arrive.

Loretta Adderson who stores most of her produce in a green house, says during the winter its trial and error when determining how to protect her produce from the cold.

“We’re protecting the plants with Styrofoam cups so it’ll be insulated and hopefully it wont freeze. It was difficult for us to try and decide what was going to be the best type of insulation so we are trying these boxes also.” Adderson said.

Adderson and her husband have worked on her family farm for the past 10 years and grow everything from squash to cucumbers and kale.

The Addersons sell their produce to local farmers markets across the CSRA. But says below freezing temperatures halted their harvest.

“From the early fall we thought we were going to have tomatoes in here now so that we could sell them but we only had a couple.” Adderson said.

Every year they’re concerned about how the cold winter temperatures could effect months worth of produce they’ve prepared. To avoid that this year they are trying a new method of protecting their crops.

“The tomato plants we’re protecting them with Styrofoam cups so it’ll be insulated and hopefully it wont freeze.It was difficult for us to try and decide what was going to be the best type of insulation so we are trying cardboard boxes also because we feel that additional insulation even though its larger will help even more.” Adderson added.

Once crops are damaged by the low temperatures the prices are effected because customers pay less for produce if the crops haven’t fully bloomed.” Adderson said.

The Addersons have spent about $2,100 for their harvest and If anything happens to their produce it could impact them financially.