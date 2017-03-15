Suspect arrested in Walgreens knife assault

Related Coverage Another crime involving a knife at Walgreens in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators have arrested a man suspected in two separate incidents involving a knife at an area Walgreens.

28-year-old Nicholas Alan Robinson was arrested Tuesday and charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Crime among other charges.

The incidents happened at the Walgreens on Furys Ferry Road in Columbia County.

An employee told deputies that a man wearing a hoodie and something covering his face walked into the store and pulled a knife on her.

The employee says she was able to run away from the man and get into the manager’s office.

In January, a man robbed the store by putting a knife on the throat of an employee.