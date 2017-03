COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Columbia County teenagers are facing burglary charges.

Lindon Oliver Leseburg and Benjamin Thomas Howard are accused of breaking into five homes in Riverwood and Windmill subdivisions.

Homeowners reported a variety of items missing, including guns and jewelry.

Both of the suspects are 17-years-old.

They are being held in the Columbia County Detention Center without bond and will be tried as adults.