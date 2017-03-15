WJBF Scholar Athlete: Midland Valley’s Haylie Fittery

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — A year after they made a run to the Upper State finals, the Midland Valley softball team is off to a 4-4 start this season.

A crucial member to the Mustangs run last year, and key to their success this season, is senior infielder Haylie Fittery.

Fittery was named the Wendy’s High School Heisman award winner at Midland Valley, and she maintains a 4.0 GPA, but she says she’s most proud of signing a scholarship to play at Limestone College.

“It’s been my dream ever since I was a little girl,” Fittery said. “It makes me really excited that I worked hard and got to this point in my life.”

Her parents, Aaron and Arnie Fittery, said they’re most proud of her academic success, although signing to play college softball is a close second.

“We’re very excited for her to be able to accomplish that goal,” Haylie’s father Aaron Fittery said. “That’s a goal she’s had since she was a little girl and for us to see her obtain that goal, it means the world to us. It really touches our hearts that she’s made it this far.”

Fittery will major in biology at Limestone, and then plans on returning to Augusta to go to dental school.