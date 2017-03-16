Commissioner’s son arrested in Furys Ferry Walgreen’s assault

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators have arrested a 2nd suspect in an assault with a knife at a Walgreen’s on Furys Ferry Road.

Douglas Duncan III is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony. Duncan is the son of Columbia County Commissioner Doug Duncan.

Duncan was the driver of the getaway car in that assault.

He was released Thursday morning on a $10,000 bond.

The man charged in the assault itself, 28-year-old Nicholas Alan Robinson, was arrested Tuesday and charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Crime among other charges.

