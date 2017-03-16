Columbia County Commissioner responds to arrest of son

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second suspect in connection with an Evans Walgreens robbery attempt. Nicholas Robinson was arrested earlier this week. He is accused of trying to rob the Walgreens on Furys Ferry Road twice.

Another suspect, Douglas Duncan III is the son of Columbia County Commissioner Doug Duncan. The 25-year-old is accused of taking part in the recent crime at the Walgreens, which happened this past Sunday.

This is Commissioner Duncan’s adult son and NewsChannel 6 spoke with the commissioner about what happened.

He told us this is a parent’s second worst phone call. The first is if the coroner calls you.

Ashley Watkinsm who lives in Evans, near where the Walgreens is located, said she’s shocked, but “Happy that they were able to find who did it.”

She was relieved to find out there is a break in the search for the hooded man who walked into an Evans Walgreens twice with a knife.

Cattlin St. Clair, who also lives in Evans said, “It’s the way of the world these days, in my opinion. Places are getting robbed all the time.”

The sheriff’s office arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Robinson for pulling a knife on an employee. He later admitted he was the guy they were looking for back in January after holding a knife to another employee’s throat for cash. It was nothing but shock across the Evans neighborhood that is typically quiet.

“There have been a lot of break-ins in this area. My car got broken into in July,” Watkins told us.

Investigators were also looking for a black truck in connection with the March incident, linking the vehicle to Robinson’s getaway car.

Major Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office spoke with NewsChannel 6 about the incident. He said, “We later determined that Douglass Duncan the third was the driver of that vehicle and he too has been charged with Criminal Intent to Commit a Felony.”

Duncan who represents the neighborhood where the Walgreens is located on Evans to Locks and Furys Ferry Road.

“Investigators believed he knew in advance of what the suspect was going to do,” Major Morris said.

Commissioner Duncan told NewsChannel 6, “We love our children unconditionally. We’re devastated by the charge. We pray that he’ll be exonerated, but if not he’s going to face the consequences of his actions.”

St. Clair added, “It touches everybody. People trying to support their families and on the other end you’ve got thrill seekers.”

Both Duncan and Robinson face the charge of criminal attempt to commit a felony, which carries a one to 10 year sentence if convicted.

“Sheriff Whittle has demonstrated since the day he took office that no matter who you are or how much money you have we’re going to enforce the law,” Major Morris said.

Duncan bonded out this morning. Robinson is still in jail. He also faces several other charges including aggravated assault and armed robbery.

