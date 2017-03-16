Columbia County Planning Commission tables proposed sign ordinance

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)- A revised version of a proposed sign ordinance went before the Columbia County Planning Commission meeting Thursday night.

The original proposal presented at a planning commission work session last week would have required new signs built in the area to be significantly smaller than most signs in the area are now. It would also require that they be low to the ground.

The revised proposal allows for bigger signs for businesses, as well as increased allowances for signs along major roadways and those near interstates.

The Chamber of Commerce was against the original ordinance put forth at a work session last week. Members of the Chamber’s leadership say the revised ordinance proposed tonight is a step in the right direction, but they want more time to present it to local businesses for consideration.

Planning commissioners decided in a 5-0 vote to table the revised sign ordinance.

The original draft put forth last week drew criticism by some in the business community. They said the regulations about sign size for all new signs built was too restrictive. The Chamber of Commerce has been working with the local government, lobbying them to increase the sign sizes allowed.

The new proposal presented Thursday had some changes in response to those concerns.

“I think it’s a great collaborative effort the chamber and the county working together to find a win-win for our business community,” said Tammy Shepherd, the president and CEO of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

In the new proposal, the square footage allowed for business’ freestanding signs is expanded, which was a goal for many in the business community.

But the chamber leadership says they still have some more changes they want to see.

“Maybe just a little bit of increase in the wall signage of a smaller business in a strip center…[it’s] still fairly small,” Shepherd said.

Residents still expressed some concern and confusion at the public hearing part of the meeting.

Some are worried it would discourage new businesses from coming to the area, since they would have to compete against businesses with larger signs.

“I do have a stake in it of course, but I think that it’s not good for local business. Period,” said Mark Finuf, who owns Finuf Sign Company. “It’s just not going to be competitive for someone else coming in.”

In the end, the Planning Commission decided against going forward with a recommendation to the County Commission, citing inconsistencies in the text and concerns expressed by citizens.

“The board of directors wanted to have more time to look at the revised version of the sign ordinance,” Shepherd said. “And we are excited about the outcome tonight.”

The Chamber of Commerce is also pleased to see an increase in the percentage of window space businesses can cover– up from 30 percent to 50 percent.

The ordinance would not apply to Grovetown and Harlem.

The proposal is now slated to go before the planning commission again April 20th at 6 p.m.