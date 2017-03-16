Former Augusta fire chief passes away

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — Augusta’s longest serving fire chief has passed away.

Former chief Willie Lee Maddox died Thursday.

Maddox was an Augusta firefighters for 43 years. He was born and raised in the Harriburg neighborhood of Augusta.

He joined the Augusta Fire Department in 1953 and held the position as fire chief from 1973 until his retirement in 1996.

Augusta officials say one of his greatest accomplishments was helping the department transition when Richmond County and Augusta consolidated.

In 1996, he was the first chief of the newly formed Augusta-Richmond County Fire Department.

The Augusta Fire Department sent us this statement:

“During his tenure, Chief Maddox was known as a firm, but fair, leader who is credited with the success of many firefighters who remain with the Augusta Fire Department. Chief Maddox was a leader who expected the best from everyone and did not settle for less. Chief Maddox set the standard of excellence for the current leadership and suppression. His influence is ingrained in our department forever.

Flags at the Augusta Fire Department headquarters and fire stations are being lowered in honor and memory of Former Chief Willie Lee Maddox.