Locals react to changes outside golf course

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) During Masters week it’s been one of the most popular corners in town, but this year patrons will not even recognize it.

Old Berckmans Road at Washington Road was one of the main entry ways to the tournament, and this his how it looked just a few short months ago…

But the area been transformed. The music store is gone and new buildings and a forest have replaced it.

Even long time residents are amazed by how much has changed.

“Well I can’t even tell Jays was there I said I worked over there for two years at Pinnacle experience now it’s trees and grass,” said Joey Newsome.

Would you recognize it if,

No, no I wouldn’t.” he said.

The new entry to gate 6 has been moved up to the New Berckmans Road. The First round of the Masters will be underway three weeks from today.