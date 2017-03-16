Murder over doughnuts: Son kills mom’s sex offender fiance, shoots deputy

LEALMAN, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a story so strange, so bizarre, you’d swear it was made up. But, what happened Wednesday morning in a Pinellas County neighborhood was no work of fiction. This was real life, and it was terrifying.

The oddest and most unusual part of this mass shoot-out is the way it began – over doughnuts.

Investigators say 25-year-old Jeffrey Falsey was angry that his mother would not go buy doughnuts for him. But, it doesn’t end there.

Falsey was also angry that his mom, Susan DiFabbio, was engaged to registered sex offender Daniel Kulwicki, who was living in their home.

An epic fight over pastries would lead to a deadly day in Lealman.

In the end, Falsey shot the sex offender at close range with a shotgun, the sheriff says.

Falsey, who has a history of mental illness and violence against his mother, also terrorized the entire neighborhood, spraying more than 30 bullets in every direction, nearly hitting parents and children, according to detectives.

“What it appears is that Falsey was inside. The deputies were at the door. He started firing at them. As they tactically retreated, he was firing at them and tracking them. So, as he was firing at them and as one of them went to the south, he was tracking them and continued to fire, fire, fire,” says Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

Police say it appears the accused gunman was watching their every move on video surveillance. He had set up cameras outside of his home for protection.

During the rampage, Deputy Michael Ficocelli was hit by gunfire in the leg as he tried to stop Falsey. Ficocelli was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated with non life-threatening injuries.

At the end of the ordeal, nine bullet holes were found in deputy cruisers and more bullet holes were discovered in homes across the street.

“We have someone that has very significant mental health issues, a history of domestic violence, history of not getting along with his mother, he’s been charged with domestic battery, he’s out on bond and has acquired a number of firearms and he went off today over donuts, something as silly and stupid as donuts,” says Gualtieri.