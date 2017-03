McDuffie County, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol is on the scene of a tractor trailer accident on I-20 Eastbound.

Both Eastbound lanes in the area of I-20 near mile marker 175 in McDuffie County were blocked for a time. They have since been reopened.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and we are working on finding out the condition of the truck driver. We’re told injuries are reported.

