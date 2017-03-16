Porter Flemming Foundation presents awards to area arts contributors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A group that’s been around since the 1960’s got together on Wednesday and recognized contributors to the arts in the area.

The 2017 Porter Fleming Foundation community awards recipients were honored at the old medical college.

Winners include Brian Panowich, The Augusta Choral Society and the Cecilia Ensemble, just to name a few.

“We support the artistic, the educational, the scientific, the historical and cultural activity, for the cultural enrichment of the citizens of Augusta, GA, and areas adjacent there too,” says Obbs Nixon, Chairman of the foundation.

The foundation was formed in 1963 by Berry Fleming, to honor his father.