USC Aiken ranked No. 1 for first time in program history

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — After winning two of three games against previous No. 1 Nova Southeastern, the USC Aiken baseball team took over the top spot in the country for the first time in program history.

“It’s good for the university, [and] it’s good for the community,” head coach Kenny Thomas said. “There’s a lot of hoopla around here. I’ve heard from people around the university I hadn’t heard from in several years. Somebody has to be number one. At least we have it for a week. They can’t take it away from us until next week.”

The players said it’s a cool feeling to be part of a historic accomplishment for the program.

“I’m a senior this year, so obviously this is an incredible feeling for me,” senior pitcher Joey Benitez said. “Everyone wants to have a good year their last year and for me, it’s just something where I can sit and hopefully look back in 20 years and say ‘my last year, we did have a really, really good team,’ so it’s exciting.”

The top-ranked Pacers return to action with a three-game series at Columbus State beginning Friday.