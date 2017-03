Related Coverage Aiken County hosting community town hall meetings, leader discuss body cameras for deputies

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County leaders want to hear from you at a town hall meeting on Saturday morning.

The Community Relations Council is hosting the listening session in Wagener.

It’s going to be held at city hall from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The goal of the public input meeting is for county leaders to learn what is working and what the county government can improve.