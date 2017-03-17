Author Karen White coming to Augusta on book tour

AUGUSTA, Ga.– New York Times bestselling author, Karen White, is launching a new book tour in her home state of Georgia, and Augusta is on her tour.

White’s 20-plus novels include Flight Patterns, The Sound of Glass, and The Time Between.

The award-winning writer will be discussing her new novel, The Night the Lights Went Out, at a luncheon event Wednesday, April 12th at Abel Brown Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar in Surrey Center.

Doors open at 11:30, lunch starts at noon.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased by clicking here. The price is $63, which includes lunch and a signed, personalized hard copy of the book.

Additional Information:

Karen White’s books have been nominated for numerous national prizes including the SIBA (Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance) Fiction Book of the Year, and she has twice won the National Readers’ Choice Award. Many of her 22 novels have appeared on various bestseller lists, including New York Times and USA Today. Abel Brown Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar is located at 491 Highland Avenue in Surrey Center, featuring “clean and modern Southern cuisine with the charm and tradition reserved for high company.” Books are provided by Book Tavern, an independent bookstore and staple in the downtown Augusta community selling new, used and rare books in the historic J.B. White & Co. Department Store building. Doors open at 11:30 AM and lunch will be served promptly at noon. Limited seating provides an intimate experience with the author. In addition to three creative courses by Chef Todd Schafer, the bar will feature Karen’s favorite cocktail, the Southern Queen Bee, created by the Old Blind Dog Irish Pub in Milton Georgia. And, Fruitland Augusta will bring Southern Belles, cosmopolitan-like cocktails created at Abel Brown. Fruitland Augusta is a local company that developed Georgia Peach Vodka and Georgia Peach Tea Vodka. Karen White’s opening event will be held in her home town of Atlanta April 10th at the Margaret Mitchell House-Atlanta History Center. Her tour continues in Augusta, followed by the Blue Bicycle Books Charleston Author Series. “Atlanta because the book is set in the Atlanta suburbs where I’ve lived for the last 25 years, Augusta because it’s a culturally important stop and I love my CSRA fans, Charleston because I have a loyal readership and there’s always a good reason to visit Charleston,” said Ms. White.