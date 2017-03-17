Chef Vedam cooks up a special recipe in this segment of The Dish

Certified gluten free Chef Vedam joins Ana in the kitchen for a special recipe in this episode of The Dish.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

3 large Chicken Breast (cut into half lengthwise)

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Pepper

1 tsp Vedam’s Seasoning Blend

2 tsp Vedam’s Chicken Seasoning Blend

1/4 cup Gluten Free All Purpose Flour Blend

Prosecco Mimosa Maple Glaze:

3/4 cup Prosecco

3/4 cup Orange Juice

3/4 cup Balsamic Vinegar

1 cup Maple Syrup

Prosecco Mimosa Maple Dressing:

1/2 cup Prosecco Mimosa Maple Glaze

1/2 cup Olive Oil

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Pepper

1/2 tsp Vedam’s Seasoning Blend

1/2 tsp Dried Basil

1/2 tsp Dried Oregano

1/2 tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 tsp Onion Powder

Batter For Frying Chicken:

1/2 cup Gluten Free All Purpose Flour Blend

1/2 cup Cornstarch

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Pepper

1 tsp Vedam’s Seasoning Blend

1 tsp Vedam’s Chicken Seasoning Blend

1 cup Prosecco

Blended/ Canola or Peanut Oil for frying

Prosecco Cornmeal Waffle:

1 cup Gluten Free All Purpose Flour Blend

1 cup Gluten Free Cornmeal or Cornflour

4 tbsp Sugar

1 1/4 tbsp Baking Powder

3/4 tsp Salt

1 tsp Xanthan Gum

3 Eggs (Beaten)

1 cup Prosecco

Directions:

Cut the chicken breast through the middle lengthwise, and possibly again if breast meat is long and would fit better on the finished waffle.. Season chicken pieces with salt, pepper, Vedam’s Seasoning Blend and Vedam’s Chicken Seasoning Blend and toss with your hands to completely cover with spice. I like to do this step hours before I am ready to cook the chicken to allow the spices to marinate into the chicken. If you like, this step can be done the day before.

Mix all ingredients for the Prosecco Mimosa Maple Glaze into a bowl. Remove 3/4 cup of mixture into another bowl, and set aside, as this will become the base for the salad dressing. This step can be done the day before.

Place the remaining 2 1/4 cups of glaze into a small saucepan. Bring mixture to boil, and once boiling, lower heat to a simmer, and allow mixture to reduce by half, stirring periodically. This will take approximately 45 minutes. This step can be done the day before.

One hour before beginning to fry the chicken, dredge chicken through Gluten Free All Purpose Flour Blend, and set aside. Leave chicken out of refrigerator, as chicken that is closer to room temperature fries best.

While chicken is resting, prepare and organize the next few steps.

Organize all ingredients for cornmeal waffle, and prepare waffle batter by mixing all dry ingredients in a bowl, add beaten eggs and Prosecco, and set aside.

Begin to heat oil for frying chicken. Oil should reach 350 – 365 degrees.

Prepare frying batter by mixing all dry ingredients in a bowl, and whisk in Prosecco.

When oil has reached a minimum of 350 degrees, dredge chicken through Prosecco batter, allow the extra to drip off, and place into hot oil. Do not crowd the pan. Cook the chicken for about 2 – 3 minutes on each side (It may take longer depending on the size of your pieces.) When the chicken reaches 160 degrees, remove from oil and allow to drain. Repeat this step again if you have more chicken.

Heat waffle maker. Once heated, spray with non-stick spray and add 1/2- 1 cup of waffle batter to waffle maker (depending on size of waffle maker). Follow manufacturer’s directions and cook waffles until golden brown.

While chicken and waffles are cooking, prepare a salad, and salad dressing. Using the reserved glaze, add olive oil and spices, and whisk together.

To plate, place a waffle on a plate, top with a piece of chicken. Add salad to plate. Top chicken and waffle with reduced glaze and dress salad. Serve and ENJOY!

More about Chef Vedam:

http://www.chefvedam.com/

https://www.facebook.com/vedamsglutenfreeandfabulous/

Vedam Clementi is a gluten free chef and the author of “Vedam’s Gluten Free & Fabulous! Recipes From A Southern Gay Househusband.” After suffering for over two decades with digestive tract issues, Vedam was diagnosed with Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity, and had to learn to cook a new way, completely gluten free. Staying true to his southern heritage, Vedam knew that he would have to take his favorite down home comfort foods and convert his recipes to match his new dietary needs. As he began to share his recipes, he soon realized that many people were in the same boat as he and needed his help. He began to compile his recipes into one concise resource, and “Vedam’s Gluten Free & Fabulous!” became a reality. The cook book not only covers southern dishes but also includes gluten free basics, how to create your own flour blend, how to set up a gluten free kitchen and home, breakfasts, soups, side and main dishes, desserts and some of his and his husband’s favorite dishes and cuisines.

In addition to developing new gluten free recipes, his delicious dishes have been enjoyed by many through catering events and private affairs.

Vedam lives in the North Georgia Mountains with his husband Nirish and his elderly mother in law. Being the main cook in the house, Vedam was not going to cook two different meals a day, a traditional meal for his husband and mother in law and then a gluten free meal for himself. He knew that he would have to make his gluten free food not only be nutritious but also delicious; something that everyone would enjoy. Something interesting happened as he began to cook gluten free for his whole family; his mother in law’s allergies completely cleared and she was able to stop her allergy medications as well. Could that possibly be from going gluten free?

Vedam has already begun his second gluten free cook book which will focus on dishes that are more health conscious and vegetarian dishes. He will begin to tour promoting his cookbook this April with the Gluten Free & Allergy Friendly Expo.

Vedam also has a website (www.ChefVedam.com) which is full of information regarding Celiac Disease and Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity, gluten free recipes and a free monthly newsletter. Vedam can be reached at Vedam (at) ChefVedam (dot) com. Follow him on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/vedamsglutenfreeandfabulous/ and Twitter at @ChefVedam.