City gets it goats

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Three Billy goats, but certainly not gruff.

“They’re adorable to look at and watch but you can’t get near them,” said Joe Guerin at Augusta Animal Services.

Look but it’s hard to touch three brand new baby goats.

The city has goats it uses as maintenance crews keeping storm water retention ponds clean, and for the first time a crew member had kids, these three babies.

“We weren’t expecting it so soon, but everyone is really excited about it a whole bunch of people down visiting,” said Joe.

Ruby Seignior visits a lot, she lives across the street and was pretty fired up to see the new goats hey the goats are pretty fired up to be around to just look at one of breaking into its happy dance.

“They hop like rabbits really when they’re playing and since there are three of them it should be a happy time in the pasture,” said Ruby.

The baby goats have their mother of course and a father but there’s also an extended family the Godfather of the city Goat Program Commissioner Marion Williams.

“You need to go out take some pictures you’re proud little goats here you’re the Godfather,”

“I’ll go out and give them a name George maybe they need to be named,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

“I heard Marion 1 2 and 3.”

“But I don’t know if that’s true no I don’t think so,” said Williams.

These kids are hanging out with mom now but soon they’ll join the other goats in the retention pond great city workers are made born, yes you can say the kids are alright.

Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.