Massive 5-alarm fire in downtown Raleigh damages 10 buildings, 5 severely

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh firefighters battled the largest fire the city has seen in almost 100 years Thursday night.

The fire was first reported shortly after 10 p.m. and five alarms were quickly sounded. It took crews until 1:10 a.m. to get the fire under control, officials said.

The biggest concern at this point is rekindling, officials said. Three buildings were cleared by Friday morning.

Fire officials told CBS North Carolina the fire started in an apartment building under construction at 400 W. North St.

The building was last inspected Monday and was completely compliant, Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath said Friday morning.

The construction had been inspected 50 times but was at an “extremely vulnerable” state before a sprinkler system was installed.

Officials said the fire started on the third floor of the building and spread quickly because it was a wood construction and had many flammable construction materials inside.

The main building involved in the fire spread to four other buildings, according to Raleigh fire officials. Overall, 10 buildings were damaged – five severely, said Raleigh Fire Division Chief John Fanning.

This was the largest fire in the city of Raleigh since the 1920s, according to McGrath.