Medical students receive news of their future for Match Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A group of students anxiously awaiting the future will soon learn where they will pick up more medical skills. Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University is one of several schools across the country participating in Match Day. This Friday at 11:30 a.m., the events will begin. That’s when fourth-year students will receive envelopes with names of the places they will go for post-graduate training. Match Day will be held in the J. Harold Harrison, M.D. Education Commons, Room GB 1220.

Augusta University released the following information:

Each February, after interviews and visits to residency programs, medical students across the country rank hospitals where they’d like to complete their training, and hospital residency programs rank the students. Rankings are submitted to the National Resident Matching Program in Washington, D.C. Pairings are announced simultaneously at U.S. medical schools during Match Day. Graduates of osteopathic and foreign schools as well as U.S. graduates wanting to change their residency also participate.