EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Emanuel County.

24-year-old Darcy Thompson was arrested in Swainsboro yesterday.

He is accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old Tyrone Cochran Junior.

Police say Cochran was shot while sitting in his car Wednesday afternoon on Longview Road.

Thompson is being held in the Emanuel County jail.