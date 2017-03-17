Two arrested, two sought in Saluda County home invasion

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two armed suspects, involved in a Saluda County home invasion, are still on the run.

Investigators arrested Abin Lowman and James Wilson in connection to the incident.

Robert Goodwin, Jr. and Joshua Darien have warrants out for their arrest.

It’s been more than a week since the suspects ransacked through the Saluda County home and tied up the homeowners, getting away with many one-of-a-kind pieces jewelry.

Investigators believe Goodwin and Darien have fled to the state of Maryland, but they are confident it won’t be long before all 4 suspects are behind bars.

In the middle of the night 4 men allegedly entered a home in the Persimmon Hill Golf Course Community pretending to be law enforcement officers.

Saluda County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tony Horne says this was no crime of opportunity.

The suspects specifically targeted the home of Danny and Lynda Tidwell, the owners of the Tidwell Jewelers.

“Our victims were just preyed upon,” Horne told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “We do believe that the local connection, Mr. Lowman, is probably the one who assisted in making sure they had the right target.”

Horne says 3 of the 4 suspects are from the state of Maryland.

They were brought to the C.S.R.A. by Edgefield County native Abin Lee Lowman.

Danny Tidwell says minutes dragged along during the terrorizing moment.

The suspects zip-tied the couple and put them in different rooms, demanding answers about a laundry list of things.

“I got a pistol stuck into my cheek and they were trying to interrogate me for any kind of information about where our safe is at the house, our valuables and keys for our businesses.” Tidwell said.

When the suspects left the home, the victims were able to free themselves and run the a nearby neighbors home to call 911.

Tidwell says he cooperated with the men hoping they wouldn’t harm them.

While the suspects may have gotten away with a handful of family heirlooms, he’s just thankful to be alive.

“I just praise the Lord for our protection,” he said. “I give the Lord the praise, the honor and the glory for that, because they could have. We were very vulnerable at that point.”

Lowman is currently in the Saluda County Detention Center.

Wilson will be extradited to South Carolina, from Maryland, within the next few days.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office with the help of S.L.E.D., the A.T.F. and U.S. Marshals Service are still working to track down Goodwin and Darien.

Anyone with information to their whereabouts is asked to called the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at 864-445-2112 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The suspects are charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree, Kidnapping, Use of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Armed Robbery, Impersonating Police and Grand Larceny.

